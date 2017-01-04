Running Vehicles Easy Targets for Thieves: Police

Winnipeg police desperately want to remind drivers to not leave their vehicle unattended while it’s warming up.

More than 140 vehicles were reported stolen in December, and police say a large portion of them were due to drivers leaving their keys in the ignition while warming up.

Police say vehicle thefts also occur every year when spare keys are left in a glove box or under a floor mat.

“With the current forecast for extremely cold tempertures, vehicle owners are strongly encouraged to protect their keys,” police said. “Remember when you leave, take your keys.”

