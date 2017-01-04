Winnipeg Police Expanding Online Reporting System

The number of incidents residents can report to Winnipeg police online has expanded.

Upgrades to the Citizen Online Police Reporting System now allow for reportings of break and enters, damage to property and vehicles, lost property, thefts and traffic complaints.

“Incidents involving impaired drivers, motor vehicle collisions or events involving immediate concern for public safety cannot be reported online. We ask citizens to call 911 or non-emergency in these cases,” police said in a statement.

The online police reporting system was originally launched in October 2012, where citizens could report non-violent incidents where no suspects are involved.

Police say the system eases the amount of time victims of crime spend reporting incidents.

Winnipeg police received more than 16,000 online reports in 2016, an increase of 38% from 2015.

