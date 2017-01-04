Winnipeg Blanketed with Extreme Cold Warning as Temperatures Drop

Update: All extreme cold warnings have been dropped as of 12:30 p.m.

A blast of Arctic air is lingering over Winnipeg and parts of southern Manitoba today and for much of the week.

An extreme cold warning has been issued by Environment Canada as wind chills make it feel closer to -40 outside.

“Exposed skin freezes in about 10 minutes at these temperatures. While there will be some moderation of temperatures this afternoon, extreme wind chills are likely to redevelop tonight if the skies clear sufficiently,” the warning says.

At 4 a.m. Wednesday some wind chills being reported were:

Winnipeg International Airport: -42

Brandon: – 42

Emerson: – 40

Deerwood: -40

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia.

