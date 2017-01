A 16-year-old boy is in custody after a man was shot Tuesday night in the Elmwood area.

Winnipeg police arrived to Thames Avenue and Watt Street just before 10 p.m. to find the victim lying the street. He has since been identified as Tyler Kirton, 25, of Winnipeg.

Kirton died in hospital and is Winnipeg’s first homicide victim of 2017.

Police arrested and charged the suspect on Wednesday.

