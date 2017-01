Repair work on a section of Highway 10 has traffic reduced to one lane through Riding Mountain National Park.

Visitors travelling through the park are asked to be prepared for single lane alternating traffic, possible delays, speed reductions to 40 km/hour, and traffic control personnel between kilometre markers 46 to 50. Road repairs are taking place at KM 48.

These modifications will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily until February 24.

