Churchill-Inspired Murder Mystery ‘The Flats’ Debuting at PTE

Temperatures lately in Winnipeg rival those of Churchill, Manitoba, but it’s the warm stories and experiences from the northern community that really make an impression on its visitors.

Local playwright Ginny Collins knows all about that, having visited Churchill several years ago and churning her time there into a new production at Prairie Theatre Exchange.

“The place is living poetry,” Collins said. “It’s man versus nature at its most extreme. The cold can kill you, the bears can kill you, the water can kill you — it’s the perfect, tension-filled setting for a murder mystery.”

The Flats runs January 25 to February 12 at PTE, followed by a French run with the same bilingual cast March 2-18 at Le Théâtre Cercle Molière.

The Flats searches to find a missing doctor unearths the town’s strangest residents, some town secrets, and even a few ghosts.

The Flats stars actors Nyla Carpentier as Mel, Francis Fontaine as Chuck, Gabriel Gosselin as Felix, Alicia Johnston as Kate and Julie Lumsden as Minnie.

Tickets for The Flats are on sale now through the PTE box office on the 3rd floor of Portage Place, by calling (204) 942-5483, or visiting pte.mb.ca.

