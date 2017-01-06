‘Chucky 7’ Filming Scenes in Downtown Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — The seventh installment of the “Chucky” horror series will begin filming in Winnipeg on January 9.

Actress Jennifer Tilly returns for “Cult of Chucky” under writer/director Don Mancini.

The feature film is a continuation in the franchise about a dangerous and possessed doll that first made its appearance on the big screen in 1988.

ChrisD.ca has confirmed film crews will be shooting inside and outside of 177 Lombard Avenue between January 10-12. Additional scenes will be shot on Fort Street south near Assiniboine Avenue — and possibly inside the Fort Garry Hotel — between January 11-13.

Production in the city is expected to last about a month.

