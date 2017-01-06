Former Blue Bombers Executive to Lead Siloam Mission

A former senior executive with the Winnipeg Football Club is the new CEO of Siloam Mission.

Jim Bell will assume his duties immediately after taking over for outgoing CEO Dr. Garry Corbett, who is retiring.

The Winnipeg homeless shelter’s board conducted a nationwide search to fill the role.

“With his professional background and demonstrated commitment to his community, the board was able to make Jim the unanimous choice for CEO,” said board chair Dr. Riley Coulter.

Bell was a volunteer member on Siloam’s capital campaign team and most recently worked in the real estate sector.

“I am thrilled to be joining such an iconic organization as Siloam Mission,” said Bell. “I look forward to implementing the philosophies of servant leadership and empowering the people around me to continue helping our city’s most vulnerable citizens.”

Comments

comments