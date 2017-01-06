ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

The Canadian Press » Saskatoon’s New Art Gallery Gets Nod in Article in the New York Times

By The Canadian Press

Remai Modern Art Gallery
Gregory Burke, executive director and CEO of the Remai Modern Art Gallery in Saskatoon, is seen in this April 2016 photo. (CAREY SHAW / CANADIANART.CA)

SASKATOON – Saskatoon’s Remai Modern Art Gallery has been named in a New York Times article — along with a new addition of the Louvre Museum in Abu Dhabi — as places to see this year.

In the annual article which lists the top 52 places to go, Canada is No. 1 on the list because of the country’s 150th anniversary celebrations.

An addition to that is an article on gallery and museum openings that are of interest to travellers, in which the Remai is called a “splashy new museum” in a “surprising locale.”

Tourism Saskatoon spokeswoman Aviva Kohen says the chance to highlight the gallery came when officials met with contributing writers at a travel media conference in 2015.

She says the Remai Modern, which is scheduled to open later this year, will bring in international travellers, especially for an exhibit of Picasso’s linocut collection and about two dozen of his ceramics.

In 2011, Saskatoon philanthropist Ellen Remai donated $30 million to the new museum, which replaces the old Mendel Art Gallery.

