U.S.-Canada Border Crossing South of Montreal Reopens After Unfounded Bomb Threat

By The Canadian Press

LACOLLE, Que. – A major Canada-U.S. border crossing reopened Friday after a bomb threat forced its closure for a few hours, said a Canada Border Services Agency spokesman.

Dominique McNeely said Quebec’s busiest border crossing at St-Bernard-de-Lacolle received a menacing phone call that mentioned an explosive device.

A sweep by various law enforcement agencies turned up nothing, but McNeely said the buildings were emptied shortly after 9 a.m. as a precaution.

The border agency confirmed the reopening just after 1 p.m. and McNeely said a Quebec provincial police investigation was ongoing.

Traffic was diverted to nearby crossings during the closure.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman said its offices remained open but that traffic was also rerouted to adjacent crossings.

According to the CBSA website, the crossing, about 60 kilometres south of Montreal, is the second busiest non-bridged United States–Canada land border crossing.

