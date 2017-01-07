Winnipeg Campus Gallery Screens ‘Funny Haha’ and ‘Funny Peculiar’ Films

By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG – “Funny Haha and Funny Peculiar” is the intriguing title of a film event coming to the University of Winnipeg’s campus art gallery.

Five short works will run together in a continuous loop in Gallery 1C03 from Feb. 13 to 18.

One of them, “Two Men in Search of a Plot,” created by John Kozak and Howard Curle, features a pair of doofuses trying and failing to dispose of bodies.

It has some haha moments (a trailer is at bit.ly/2iGs8cm).

“The Champ,” by the Markus Milos Ian Fabian collective, leans in a decidedly more peculiar direction, showing a gruesome prison execution in a twisted boxing match.

The screening is included in “Moving Images,” an exhibition of 23 short films and videos created by artists affiliated with the university. The works will be grouped in five themed programs, each one running in a loop.

The 2000 film “The Heart of the World” by celebrated director/artist Guy Maddin is part of a program titled “The Haunted Cinema” running from Jan. 30 to Feb. 4.

The other programs are “To Make a Prairie” (Jan. 12-21), “The Personal Is Political” (Jan. 23-28) and “Women’s Pictures, Women’s Lives” (Feb. 6-11).

Complementing the exhibition, “Seances,” Maddin’s online National Film Board of Canada collaboration with brothers Evan and Galen Johnson, will be shown in the University Library along with a selection of Maddin’s collages.

