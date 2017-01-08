Stranded Driver Struck and Killed on Highway 1 by Passing Semi

A man whose vehicle was stuck on the side of Highway 1 near Steinbach on Sunday was struck and killed by a passing semi-trailer truck.

The accident happened at around 6:10 a.m. approximately three kilometres east of Highway 12.

The 38-year-old driver of the pickup truck was stuck in the northbound ditch. A 42-year-old woman hauling a trailer with a boat stopped to assist the man as she was travelling eastbound on Highway 1.

RCMP say the woman’s pickup truck was blocking the driving lane at the time. The man of the stuck vehicle approached her passenger-side window to speak with her when he was hit by a semi truck with dual trailers. RCMP say the semi driver was heading eastbound and took evasive action to avoid hitting the woman’s truck by steering to the shoulder of the road. His truck hit the rear of the pickup and the man standing on the side speaking with the would-be Good Samaritan.

He was pronounced deceased on scene.

The RM of Ste. Anne woman in the pickup wasn’t injured, nor was the 70-year-old semi driver from Quebec and his 38-year-old male passenger.

RCMP are continuing to investigate the crash.

— Staff

Comments

comments