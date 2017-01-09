Manitoba Man Killed When Pickup Truck Rolls into Train

A man was killed Sunday night when his pickup truck collided with a train in Arden, Manitoba.

The collision happened just after 8:30 p.m. at the Boughton Street tracks.

Police say the man’s eastbound truck was travelling at a low rate of speed when it approached the uncontrolled crossing. The driver attempted to stop, but was hit by the northbound train. The 68-year-old driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Road conditions at the time were icy and alcohol is not considered a factor.

RCMP are continuing to investigate.

