Police Investigating Trafficking of Explosives in Winnipeg

By Sarah Klein

Winnipeg police have seized several emulsion explosives in the city, which they say are being trafficked and sold.

Police executed a search warrant at a home in the 800 block of College Avenue on January 6 as part of their investigation.

They say the explosives are described as flex tubes with metal crimped ends, approximately one inch thick and 12-14 inches long. They are usually used to blast rock in mines and contain a high level of explosive power.

Police ask anyone who comes across such items to not touch or handle them and to contact police immediately.

Anyone with further information is asked to call investigators at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

