Police Watchdog to Investigate Man’s Death in Standoff East of Winnipeg

By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG – Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a man following a standoff with RCMP east of Winnipeg.

Mounties say they got a report Friday of a man with a firearm uttering threats to family and police.

They say the man was alone in a home east of Anola and police negotiated with him overnight.

At 8 a.m. on Saturday, police entered the home and found a 45-year-old male dead.

The Independent Investigation Unit was notified by the RCMP and has assumed responsibility for the investigation.

The unit investigates all serious incidents involving police officers in Manitoba, whether occurring on or off duty.

