River Skating Trail Opens at The Forks

WINNIPEG — Skaters, lace ’em up. The Red River Mutual Trail at The Forks is open for the season.

This year’s trail expands back on the Assiniboine River after three years of being centralized in the Port area and on the Red River. Ice has been groomed to 1.3 kilometres on the Assiniboine from The Forks to Osborne Village, as well as 0.7 kilometres on the Red River to the Norwood Bridge.

“The ice has been ready for a while. We had that nice cold snap in early December, which is what helped us out on the Assiniboine (River) this year,” said Chelsea Thomson, manager of marketing and communications with The Forks.

“We just now have to work with Mother Nature and the amount of snowfall, because every time it snows it has to be cleared off.”

Crews will continue to work on expanding the trail on both rivers over the coming weeks.

The Forks also maintains one-kilometre of on-land skating trails through Arctic Glacier Winter Park.

For updated conditions, follow @RRMTrail on Twitter or visit TheForks.com/skate.

