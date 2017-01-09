Sherbrook Pool Finally Reopens After Four-Year Closure

The Kinsmen Sherbrook Pool made a splash Monday by finally reopening after its closure in late 2012.

City engineers found the pool in desperate need of repair during a routine inspection of the over 80-year-old building. Since its closure, the Friends of Sherbrook Pool have lobbied the city and province for funds to make the necessary upgrades, estimated to be $2.8 million at the time.

The Kinsmen Club of Winnipeg later donated $1 million to the final price tag of about $4 million.

“The benefits that a facility like this provides to the community are immeasurable in terms of not only physical wellness but also as a healthy meeting place for members of the local community,” said Chris Preston, president of the Kinsmen Club of Winnipeg.”

The city and province cost-shared $421,000 to the project, with another $1.7 million coming from the city, and $1 million from the province.

The pool was originally scheduled to reopen in late 2015 or early 2016, but the project kept being pushed back. This past summer, the city found the pool tank recirculation system needed to be replaced, which added $245,000 to the total.

Rehabilitation work included structural repairs to the roof, support beams and pool tank, mechanical repairs to the water service, draining, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system, electrical and fire alarm system upgrades as well as improvements to the change rooms, washrooms and shower facilities, and enhanced universal accessibility of the building’s entrance and main floor washrooms.

Exciting to open Kinsmen Sherbrook Pool 2day! As a swimmer, great to see another quality pool facility in #Winnipeg! @MBGov @cityofwinnipeg pic.twitter.com/rj5zfPvAkj — Mayor Brian Bowman (@Mayor_Bowman) January 9, 2017

