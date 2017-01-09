Winnipeg Police Release Names of Motorists Charged with Impaired Driving

Winnipeg police have released the names of those who made their naughty list this holiday season.

Police charged 46 people with impaired driving offences during their 2016-17 festive season checkstop program.

Accused Age City/town James NA 32 Winnipeg Donna Jean POOLE 48 Winnipeg Mitchell Graham RUML 34 Winnipeg Teren Donald Joseph TRELKA 21 Winnipeg Allan KALYNCHUK 49 Winnipeg Jagtar SINGH 51 Winnipeg Jordan RUSHINKA 21 Winnipeg David Gary HOLUBOWICH 50 Winnipeg Daniel Wilfred TESSIER 52 Winnipeg Adam ROBERTS 39 Winnipeg Anthony KRUCK 38 Winnipeg Klint MCNARLAND 47 The Pas Alicia EYFORD 27 Winnipeg Terry RAIBLE 44 Winnipeg Kendall NOEL 23 Winnipeg John Patrick MUNROA 40 Garden Hill Gianfranco VERSACE 62 Winnipeg Abdal-Majid FARES 28 Winnipeg Penny CAMPBELL 35 Winnipeg James HAZELWOOD 50 Winnipeg Michael John LANGIN 33 Winnipeg Angela SOLIMAN 38 Winnipeg Lee HARPER 30 Winnipeg Grant SMITH 49 Winnipeg Andrei PARKASEWYCH 41 Winnipeg Dale Gregory DRAPER 50 Winnipeg Todd Dalton FLETT 24 Winnipeg Randin HALVERSON 23 Winnipeg Yury ROMANCE 46 Winnipeg Sheldon Dean GRAHAM 47 Winnipeg Scott Cameron MURRAY 44 Winnipeg James Douglas NORENBERG 65 Winnipeg Kyle Andres DOWD 31 Winnipeg Carolle STILLER 65 Winnipeg Ryan James ARROWSMITH 28 Winnipeg Lanna OLSON 51 Winnipeg Eric Ryan MOORE 21 No fixed address Jeffrey JOHNSON 31 Winnipeg Gabriel REMILLARD 27 Winnipeg Nicole Laverne SINCLAIR 23 Winnipeg Eric John LECOY 50 Winnipeg Sean Russell CROUCH 36 Winnipeg Jomel VALDEZ 22 Winnipeg Dickie Paul DEMETRIS 52 Winnipeg Kristen Marian ACKLES 29 Winnipeg Michelle Nadia SINCLAIR 33 Winnipeg

