Winnipeg Police Release Names of Motorists Charged with Impaired Driving

Winnipeg police have released the names of those who made their naughty list this holiday season.
Police charged 46 people with impaired driving offences during their 2016-17 festive season checkstop program.
|Accused
|Age
|City/town
|James NA
|32
|Winnipeg
|Donna Jean POOLE
|48
|Winnipeg
|Mitchell Graham RUML
|34
|Winnipeg
|Teren Donald Joseph TRELKA
|21
|Winnipeg
|Allan KALYNCHUK
|49
|Winnipeg
|Jagtar SINGH
|51
|Winnipeg
|Jordan RUSHINKA
|21
|Winnipeg
|David Gary HOLUBOWICH
|50
|Winnipeg
|Daniel Wilfred TESSIER
|52
|Winnipeg
|Adam ROBERTS
|39
|Winnipeg
|Anthony KRUCK
|38
|Winnipeg
|Klint MCNARLAND
|47
|The Pas
|Alicia EYFORD
|27
|Winnipeg
|Terry RAIBLE
|44
|Winnipeg
|Kendall NOEL
|23
|Winnipeg
|John Patrick MUNROA
|40
|Garden Hill
|Gianfranco VERSACE
|62
|Winnipeg
|Abdal-Majid FARES
|28
|Winnipeg
|Penny CAMPBELL
|35
|Winnipeg
|James HAZELWOOD
|50
|Winnipeg
|Michael John LANGIN
|33
|Winnipeg
|Angela SOLIMAN
|38
|Winnipeg
|Lee HARPER
|30
|Winnipeg
|Grant SMITH
|49
|Winnipeg
|Andrei PARKASEWYCH
|41
|Winnipeg
|Dale Gregory DRAPER
|50
|Winnipeg
|Todd Dalton FLETT
|24
|Winnipeg
|Randin HALVERSON
|23
|Winnipeg
|Yury ROMANCE
|46
|Winnipeg
|Sheldon Dean GRAHAM
|47
|Winnipeg
|Scott Cameron MURRAY
|44
|Winnipeg
|James Douglas NORENBERG
|65
|Winnipeg
|Kyle Andres DOWD
|31
|Winnipeg
|Carolle STILLER
|65
|Winnipeg
|Ryan James ARROWSMITH
|28
|Winnipeg
|Lanna OLSON
|51
|Winnipeg
|Eric Ryan MOORE
|21
|No fixed address
|Jeffrey JOHNSON
|31
|Winnipeg
|Gabriel REMILLARD
|27
|Winnipeg
|Nicole Laverne SINCLAIR
|23
|Winnipeg
|Eric John LECOY
|50
|Winnipeg
|Sean Russell CROUCH
|36
|Winnipeg
|Jomel VALDEZ
|22
|Winnipeg
|Dickie Paul DEMETRIS
|52
|Winnipeg
|Kristen Marian ACKLES
|29
|Winnipeg
|Michelle Nadia SINCLAIR
|33
|Winnipeg