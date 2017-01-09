ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

Winnipeg Police Release Names of Motorists Charged with Impaired Driving

News

Drunk Driving

Winnipeg police have released the names of those who made their naughty list this holiday season.

Police charged 46 people with impaired driving offences during their 2016-17 festive season checkstop program.

AccusedAgeCity/town
James NA32Winnipeg
Donna Jean POOLE48Winnipeg
Mitchell Graham RUML34Winnipeg
Teren Donald Joseph TRELKA21Winnipeg
Allan KALYNCHUK49Winnipeg
Jagtar SINGH51Winnipeg
Jordan RUSHINKA21Winnipeg
David Gary HOLUBOWICH50Winnipeg
Daniel Wilfred TESSIER52Winnipeg
Adam ROBERTS39Winnipeg
Anthony KRUCK38Winnipeg
Klint MCNARLAND47The Pas
Alicia EYFORD27Winnipeg
Terry RAIBLE44Winnipeg
Kendall NOEL23Winnipeg
John Patrick MUNROA40Garden Hill
Gianfranco VERSACE62Winnipeg
Abdal-Majid FARES28Winnipeg
Penny CAMPBELL35Winnipeg
James HAZELWOOD50Winnipeg
Michael John LANGIN33Winnipeg
Angela SOLIMAN38Winnipeg
Lee HARPER30Winnipeg
Grant SMITH49Winnipeg
Andrei PARKASEWYCH41Winnipeg
Dale Gregory DRAPER50Winnipeg
Todd Dalton FLETT24Winnipeg
Randin HALVERSON23Winnipeg
Yury ROMANCE46Winnipeg
Sheldon Dean GRAHAM47Winnipeg
Scott Cameron MURRAY44Winnipeg
James Douglas NORENBERG65Winnipeg
Kyle Andres DOWD31Winnipeg
Carolle STILLER65Winnipeg
Ryan James ARROWSMITH28Winnipeg
Lanna OLSON51Winnipeg
Eric Ryan MOORE21No fixed address
Jeffrey JOHNSON31Winnipeg
Gabriel REMILLARD27Winnipeg
Nicole Laverne SINCLAIR23Winnipeg
Eric John LECOY50Winnipeg
Sean Russell CROUCH36Winnipeg
Jomel VALDEZ22Winnipeg
Dickie Paul DEMETRIS52Winnipeg
Kristen Marian ACKLES29Winnipeg
Michelle Nadia SINCLAIR33Winnipeg


