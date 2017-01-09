‘World’s Largest Dinosaurs’ Exhibit Opening at Manitoba Museum

Visitors to the Manitoba Museum this spring will get up close with recreations of the largest creatures to ever roam the earth.

World’s Giant Dinosaurs is a new exhibit opening in May in the recently-expanded Alloway Hall.

The exhibit includes fossils, casts, statues, robotics, videos and other media, as well as hands-on activities and a dino dig pit, illustrating the story of how dinosaurs evolved to such enormous sizes, and how they dominated life on land for well over 100 million years.

“The renewed Alloway Hall has never looked better and it’s a good thing we made the roof so high — or else we never would have been able to fit those giants into the exhibit space,” said Claudette Leclerc, Manitoba Museum executive director and CEO.

More than 20 dinosaur skeletons, life-life sculptures and active robots, some up to 60 feet in length and about 25 feet in height, illustrate new scientific discoveries that allow visitors to learn about the amazing creatures

The museum worked with “Dino” Don Lessem, a consulting advisor on the “Jurassic Park” films, to create the customized spectacle.

World’s Largest Dinosaurs runs from May 19 to September 4, 2017.

Comments

comments