News » Whisky, Vodka and Marijuana Seized in Little Grand Rapids

Alcohol Seizure
RCMP seized a large quantity of alcohol from the dry community of Little Grand Rapids on Sunday, January 8. (RCMP / HANDOUT)

A 33-year-old man has been charged after Manitoba RCMP seized hundreds of bottles of alcohol from the dry community of Little Grand Rapids First Nation.

Police were tipped off and executed a search warrant at a home on Sunday night.

Officers seized 202 bottles of whisky, a bottle of vodka, and marijuana packaged for sale.

The man has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking marijuana and unlawful possession of liquor. He was released on a promise to appear in Little Grand Rapids court in March.


