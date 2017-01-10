APTN, Manitoba Government Among Top Employers for Young People

WINNIPEG — Younger employees are being wooed by organizations going out of their way to make the workplace attractive to those just starting their careers.

Seven Winnipeg employers have made the list of Canada’s Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp Canada Inc.

“Making your organization a good place for young people to start their careers is about more than simply appearing trendy or hip,” said Kristina Leung, senior editor of the list.

“It shows all your employees and customers that you are open to change. Employers that understand the needs of their youngest workers have more success in adapting their business models to respond to changing technologies and consumer preferences.”

Top Employers for Young People in Winnipeg

Aboriginal Peoples Television Network

Boeing Canada Operations Ltd.

Cargill Limited

Ceridian

Great-West Life Assurance Company

Government of Manitoba

StandardAero

A company’s programs and initiatives to attract and retain young workers make up part of the criteria used in creating the list, as well as benefits such as tuition assistance and the availability of co-op or work-study programs.

The editors also examine each employer’s mentorship and training programs, including benefits such as bonuses paid when employees complete certain courses or professional designations.

The full list can be found at CanadasTop100.com.

