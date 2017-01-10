Sunova Credit Union Welcomes New D.O.G.

There’s a new dog in the house at Sunova Credit Union.

Lily, a four-month-old St. Bernard, joins big ‘brother’ Gallagher as Sunova’s D.O.G (Director of Greetings).

“Lily’s arrival is extremely exciting for our staff and members,” said Ed Bergen, president and CEO.

“Our D.O.G program isn’t a marketing gimmick, it’s a representation of who we are as an organization. Our D.O.Gs brighten the days of everyone they meet and we think that’s a very important part of the world-class member service that Sunova offers.”

Lily joins the Sunova team after nearly a decade after the credit union’s first. She will begin making branch visits in February and join the team full-time within the next six-months to a year.

