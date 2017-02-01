Transport Canada Issues Safety Recall of 7,143 Pontiac and Saturn Vehicles

By The Canadian Press

OTTAWA – Transport Canada has issued a safety recall notice for 7,143 sport cars under the Pontiac Solstice and Saturn Sky brands.

The government agency says that airbags in the front passenger area of certain vehicles may fail to deploy during a crash.

It says damage to a sensor in the passenger seat, over time, could prevent the airbags from opening.

Transport Canada says there may be warning signals if the airbag system is malfunctioning, including indicator lights and an audible warning chime.

The recall affects the 2006 through 2010 model years of the Pontiac Solstice and the 2007 through 2009 model years of the Saturn Sky.

A GM Canada spokesperson said information was pending regarding details of the recall.

