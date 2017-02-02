David Northcott Retiring as Head of Winnipeg Harvest

WINNIPEG — Longtime executive director of Winnipeg Harvest, David Northcott, is retiring at the end of June.

Northcott has served as the food bank’s head for more than 30 years.

“After more than three decades of responding to hunger and poverty in Manitoba and Canada, it is time to pass the empty bowl to another generation,” Northcott said in a letter to the board.

“The commitments of Winnipeg Harvest have been and remain on the shoulders of many clients and volunteers, staff and board members with wonderful community and corporate support.”

Northcott has been awarded the Order of Manitoba and the Order of Canada.

He’s married with three adult daughters and three young grandchildren.

Harvest’s managing director, Kate Brenner, will assume the role as interim executive director.

Read David Northcott’s retirement letter below:

