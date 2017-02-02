Manitoba Recruiting Consultant for Mental Health Strategy

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is recruiting a consultant to assist with developing a mental health strategy focusing on mental health and addictions programs and services.

Health, Seniors and Active Living Minister Kelvin Goertzen says the role will have an emphasis on better coordination and access.

“We have been clear that exploring better addictions and mental health treatment options is a priority for our government,” said Goertzen. “By initiating the process to find a qualified consultant that has knowledge of best practices in other jurisdictions and is experienced in developing mental health and addiction strategic plans, we are confirming our ongoing commitment to create better co-ordination and access to mental health and addictions services for all Manitobans.”

Proposals can be submitted until February 15. The selected consultant will be expected to deliver a strategy to the government by December 31.

The estimated costs to complete the strategy are $150,000.

