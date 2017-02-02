Two Picasso Exhibitions Opening at the WAG This Summer

WINNIPEG — Pablo Picasso is paying a visit to the Winnipeg Art Gallery this summer.

A rare showcase will feature works of the artist at the WAG, the first time in nearly half a century such pieces will be displayed locally.

Two exhibitions — Picasso in Canada and Picasso: Man and Beast — will include masterworks of the iconic 20th-century artist. The first brings more 30 works of art drawn from eight art museums across the country, from paintings and watercolours to drawings, engravings, and ceramic works.

“Picasso is one of the most recognizable names in the world and whether or not you know his art, this pair of exhibitions will surprise and excite you by highlighting his extraordinary skill and many sides,” said WAG director and CEO Dr. Stephen Borys.

Both shows open May 13 and run until August 13.

