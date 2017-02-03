ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

Sports » Bisons Defending Win Streak Against Visiting WolfPack

U of M Bisons Volleyball
The Manitoba Bisons volleyball teams host the Thompson Rivers WolfPack on February 3-4 at Investors Group Athletic Centre. (JEFF MILLER / BISON SPORTS)

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba Bison men’s volleyball team has only a single loss under their belt this season, making for an impressive 17-1 record and a first-place position in Canada West conference standings.

The visiting Thompson Rivers WolfPack (2-14) hopes to disrupt Manitoba from their comfortable seat leading the conference during a two-game set tonight and Saturday.

The Bison men’s team is second in hitting percentage at .304, second in blocks at 2.59 per set, third in assists at 11.83 per set, second in conference kills at 12.57, fifth in service aces at 1.34 and seventh in conference digs at 9.26.

The two teams meet tonight at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 3 p.m. (Investors Group Athletic Centre). The women (Bisons 6-12, WolfPack 8-8) match up at 7:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., respectively. Tickets are available at the door.

