Manitoba Paramedics the Latest Group to Get Specialty Licence Plate

WINNIPEG — Add another specialty plate to the batch.

The Manitoba government is rolling out a new custom licence plate for paramedics across the province.

Manitoba’s paramedic plate will be blue in colour, with a red EKG line crossing the bottom of the plate as well as the phrase ‘Responding for Life.’ The symbol chosen for the plate contains the paramedic Star of Life atop a red maple leaf.

The plates cost $70, with $30 from each purchase going toward the Canadian Mental Health Association’s local region.

Qualifying Manitoba emergency medical services providers can apply for the plate at MPI.mb.ca. The plates are also available to retired licensed EMS providers, as well as their immediate families.

