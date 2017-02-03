Michael Buble Says Son ‘Progressing Well’ from Cancer, Doctors ‘Very Optimistic”

By The Canadian Press

Canadian crooner Michael Buble says his three-year-old son Noah is “progressing well” as he undergoes cancer treatment and doctors are “very optimistic” about his future.

Buble released the statement Friday, a few days after it was announced he cancelled his gig as host of the Brit Awards on Feb. 22 in London.

Buble says his son “has been brave throughout” his treatment and “we continue to be inspired by his courage.”

The singer and his wife, Argentine actress Luisana Lopilato, announced in November that they would put their careers on hold to devote their attention to helping Noah get well.

Buble is still slated to host the Juno Awards on April 2 in Ottawa.

