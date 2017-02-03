Goldeyes Welcome Back Pitcher Mikey O’Brien

The Winnipeg Goldeyes hare re-signed right-handed pitcher Mikey O’Brien for the 2017 season.

The Roanoke, Virginia native was 10-4 with a 4.34 ERA for the Fish last season in 20 starts and one relief appearance. He logged 122.1 innings, walking 49 and striking out 78.

“I’m really glad Mikey has decided to return,” said Goldeyes’ manager Rick Forney. “Mikey did a great job for our club last year, and really rose to the occasion when we needed a big outing from him.”

O’Brien’s addition is the 12th to the Goldeyes roster, which includes 10 players from their 2016 championship team.

Comments

comments