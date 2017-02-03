ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

News » Alleged Vehicle Thief Climbs Up Tree to Avoid Police

Winnipeg Police CrestWINNIPEG — What goes up must come down. And for a man accused of driving a stolen vehicle, the long arm of the law was waiting for him below.

The 20-year-old hightailed it up a tree in the 400 block of Neil Avenue on Thursday evening when he fled from a stolen vehicle he was driving. Police spotted the car in the area of Watt Street and Chalmers Avenue at around 8:40 p.m. The suspect quickly turned to avoid police and crashed into a snow bank before retreating approximately 30 metres up a tree.

Dallas Ross of Winnipeg has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and possession of a weapon.

Two other people in the vehicle remain on the loose.

