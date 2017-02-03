Teens Charged with Vehicle Thefts from Winnipeg Dealerships

Two teens are in police custody after seven vehicles were stolen from city dealerships in late December of last year.

Police caught up to the pair on Thursday afternoon driving in one of the vehicles in the area of Magnus Avenue and Salter Street.

They were both taken into custody after a brief foot chase.

A 17-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl face numerous vehicle-related theft charges.

The boy remains in custody and has also been charged with possession of goods obtained by crime, possession of a prohibited weapon, obstructing a peace officer and 10 court order breaches.

The girl was released on a promise to appear.

