Loblaws Recalls Baby Food Due to Food Poisoning Risk

Loblaws has issued a food recall of some President’s Choice baby food due to the risk of food poisoning.

The PC Organics brand Apple, Blueberry & Green Pea strained baby food may contain the growth of Clostridium botulinum.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says food contaminated with Clostridium botulinum toxin may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, fatigue, dizziness, blurred or double vision, dry mouth, respiratory failure and paralysis. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

The specifically recalled product is of the 128 mL variety with UPC code 0 60383 06292 7 and code 2017 OC 31.

The CFIA says there have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

