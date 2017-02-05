FMG Manitoba Dragon Boat Festival — 26 Years of Giving to the Community

The 26th annual FMG Manitoba Dragon Boat Festival returns later this year at The Forks, when paddlers will hit the water for a common goal.

While cancer can touch anyone, often some of the most tragic instances involve children. That is why the CancerCare Manitoba Foundation and the Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba have joined forces with FMG Dragon Boat to help raise funds to provide research, care and support for the youngest cancer patients — kids with cancer.

September 8-10 will bring a powerful and emotional weekend of dragon boat racing. Experience the adrenaline rush of your paddle hitting the Red River in unison with your teammates and be proud you are making a difference in support of pediatric cancer.

Nearly 60 children will be diagnosed with cancer this year in Manitoba, while many others will continue their treatments. Thanks to the fundraising efforts of participants in FMG Manitoba Dragon Boat Festival, progress is being made in support of research and pediatric clinical trials. Due in large part to the community’s collective push to help this cause, over 80 percent of kids diagnosed with cancer today are cured. It is an incredible improvement from years ago, however help is still needed to ensure all these patients survive. FMG Manitoba Dragon Boat Festival is an experience to remember. It provides a fun way to connect with colleagues, friends and family. It’s a unique way to boost team building and improve your communication. It’s an excellent opportunity to promote community involvement. You can challenge yourself, and others, while making a real impact to those around you who need it most.

Since 2012, FMG Manitoba Dragon Boat Festival has raised over $1.5 million in support of CancerCare Manitoba’s pediatric cancer research and clinical trials, as well as in-hospital patient care. These funds have helped advance treatment plans and improved outcomes and the quality of life of our youngest patients.

Engage in a friendly fundraising competition with fellow Dragon Boat teams. Then cut through the water with them — or against them! The choice is yours.

This year’s festival is pleased to welcome ChrisD.ca as the exclusive digital media sponsor.

Team registration is now open.

