Assiniboine Park Lands $1M Donation for Two New Projects

WINNIPEG — The Assiniboine Park Conservancy has landed a $1 million donate to support two of its major upcoming projects.

MacDon Industries Ltd. gifted a $500,000 donation to the APC for Canada’s Diversity Gardens, a planned horticultural exhibit at Assiniboine Park. An additional $500,000 will help move ahead a zoo exhibit for a modern take on Aunt Sally’s Farm, inviting young visitors to enjoy hands-on interactive experiences and unstructured active play.

“We are extremely grateful to MacDon for their very generous leadership support of the redevelopment of Assiniboine Park,” said Margaret Redmond, APC president and CEO. “This donation will go a long way towards making these projects a reality for the entire community to enjoy.”

