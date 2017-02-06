Jimmy Eat World at the Garrick Centre in May

American rockers Jimmy Eat World are set to embark on a tour this spring, making Winnipeg one of their stops.

The band will play the Garrick Centre on Monday, May 1 with guests Beach Slang.

After a successful 10th anniversary tour revisiting their album, Futures, the musicians briefly went their separate ways at the end of 2014. They got back together in November 15.

“We took a little break,” lead singer and guitarist Jim Adkins said in a release.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, February 10 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster for $35.

Comments

comments