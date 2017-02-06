Moose Players Visiting City Schools, Winning Backyard Rink

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Moose players are making the rounds today as part of their Stick to Reading program.

The Moose are visiting 10 Winnipeg schools to read and interact with students. February is I Love to Read Month.

The Moose will also visit a homemade rink that won the team’s backyard contest for best sheet of ice. The Scarcello family will host the players at 5 p.m. for an evening skate.

The Moose dropped a weekend set to the San Jose Barracuda at MTS Centre, losing two games Friday and Saturday, 4-1 and 5-4.

