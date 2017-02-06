Winnipeg Ad Agency Announces Office Move in Horror-Like YouTube Video

Winnipeg advertising agency Think Shift had enough. So they moved.

Instead of announcing their relocation in a dull press release, the creative team slapped together a theatrical-like trailer to make the announcement called “The Move.”

“Everyone who works in an office can relate to building challenges — heating and cooling, so on. But our experiences were extreme,” said Alex Varricchio, VP creative at Think Shift.

“Video is a big part of what we do as an agency, and we thought a horror trailer would be the perfect way to explain our change in location while having some fun with our experiences in the old space.”

The agency moved from 120 Donald Street to 627 Erin Street.

