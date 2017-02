WINNIPEG — No one was seriously injured Sunday morning when shots were fired at a taxicab.

Police were called to the area of Gateway Road and Munroe Avenue at around 6:45 a.m., where they say a group of people in another vehicle confronted multiple people and the driver of a taxicab.

The cab was struck by bullets several times before the suspects fled.

The cab driver suffered minor injuries.

No arrests have been made and the major crimes unit is investigating.

— Staff

Comments

comments