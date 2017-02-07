Brandon Hospital Receiving Replacement MRI

Brandon Regional Health Centre is receiving a replacement magnetic resonance imager (MRI) at a cost of $3.4 million.

The province says the current scanner is more than 10 years old and requires frequent repairs. The new MRI is larger and reduces problems with claustrophobia for patients.

“Investments in replacement equipment ensure patients have access to the best possible diagnostic care,” said Health, Seniors and Active Living Minister Kelvin Goertzen. “Once installed, the new equipment will make a real difference for patients in Brandon and the surrounding area.”

The equipment is valued at $2.9 million, plus an additional $490,000 in construction costs for the installation.

A temporary mobile MRI unit will be on site near the end of March to continue to scan patients while construction and installation of the new unit takes place.

The new MRI machine is expected to be in place later this summer.

