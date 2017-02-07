Brandon University Scoops Up Additional Downtown Land

Brandon University is expanding its footprint in the Wheat City’s downtown with the acquisition of additional parcels of land.

A motion passed Monday night by Brandon city council will see the university acquire five pieces of land in principle through a partnership with Renaissance Brandon. The land is located in the 100 block of downtown Brandon between Ninth Street and 10th Street adjacent to the former Strand Theatre. BU took over the theatre late last year for $1.

“This is a truly exciting opportunity that we are ready to seize,” said BU president Dr. Gervan Fearon.

“We are building on the priorities of our Academic Plan and on the themes emerging from our Campus Master Plan to serve as a catalyst for growth and innovation, and to leverage the University’s capacity in support of community development.”

The university is also in talks with a private landowner to acquire two more neighbouring properties, which would make up nearly 70,000 square feet of future development space.

An open house for the public to share their ideas for the downtown mixed-use development is planned for March 9.

