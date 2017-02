WINNIPEG — The homicide unit is investigating a man’s sudden death in the 500 block of Magnus Avenue.

Police were called to a home at around 11:15 p.m. Monday for a 28-year-old suffering from multiple serious injuries. He was taken to hospital in critical condition and died.

Police detectives are currently interviewing several people.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

