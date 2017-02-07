Brandon Police Find Shotguns After Man Crashes Vehicle into Snowbank

A 24-year-old Winnipeg man is in police custody in Brandon after crashing his vehicle into a snowbank.

Officers came upon the car just after midnight on Monday at the intersection of 18th Street and Maple Avenue. As they approached the driver, they could smell alcohol on his breath.

A search of the man’s vehicle turned up two sawed-off shotguns with ammunition, as well as balaclavas.

The man has been charged several weapons-related offences, as well as breach of an undertaking.

He remains at the Brandon Correctional Centre.

