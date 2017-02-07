Police Charge 14 in ‘Project Central’

WINNIPEG — Fourteen people have been arrested and charged as part of a drug investigation by Winnipeg police.

Project Central began in September 2016 targeting the buying and selling of illicit drugs in central Winnipeg.

Three search warrants were executed on January 27 in the 200 block of Beacon Street, 600 block of Pacific Avenue, and 500 block of Leila Avenue.

Police seized:

$8,500 cash

Cocaine with an estimated street value of $18,000

Crystal methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $2,500

Marijuana with an estimated street value of $360

1.1 kg of a white (unknown) powder (lab tests pending)

Loaded sawed-off rifle

Several thousand dollars’ worth of clothing and jewellery

The 14 people face numerous drug and weapons-related offences.

