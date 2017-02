Winnipeg police are investigating a man’s death Wednesday morning in the area of Powers Street and Aberdeen Avenue.

Police were called to the scene shortly after 10 a.m. and found a man injured from a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital in critical condition where he later died.

The homicide unit is investigating and results of an autopsy are pending.

Police are asking witnesses who may have heard or seen anything to contact them at (204) 986-6508.

— Staff

Comments

comments