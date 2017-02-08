Jason Vega Signs One-Day Contract to Retire as a Blue Bomber

Defensive end Jason Vega is retiring in Blue and Gold.

The former Winnipeg Blue Bomber signed a one-day contract with the football club as he announces his retirement from the sport.

Vega appeared in 38 career games over three seasons with the Bombers when he originally signed in 2011. Vega accumulated 82 defensive tackles, 17 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and two receptions for 23 yards and a touchdown with the club.

“Winnipeg is where it all started and it’s come full circle for me at this point,” said Vega. “I came to Winnipeg with a dream to play football and soon realized it was about much more than that. A wife, a son, and a family of blue/gold fans that embraced me like one of their own. In the end, Winnipeg is home and there’s no better place to call home. The Blue Bombers organization was great to me, and retiring as a member of the franchise is something I will always cherish.”

