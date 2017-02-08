ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

Sports » Anderson Returns to Goldeyes for Fourth Season

Anderson Returns to Goldeyes for Fourth Season

Anderson Returns to Goldeyes for Fourth Season

in Sports0 Comments
Kyle Anderson
Kyle Anderson (JAMES CAREY LAUDER PHOTO)

Left-handed pitcher Kyle Anderson is back in the Winnipeg Goldeyes fold for a fourth season.

The Woodinville, Washington native was 3-1 with one save and a 3.44 ERA in six starts and 23 relief appearances last season. Anderson totaled 73.1 innings, walking just seven, and striking out 37.

“Kyle did a great job filling many roles last year,” said Goldeyes’ manager Rick Forney. “He’s a good, consistent strike- thrower, which allows him to succeed and be a versatile asset to your pitching staff.

The Goldeyes now have 14 players under contract for the 2017 season.


Comments

comments

MENU