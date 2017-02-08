Manitoba Spending $1.9M on Bridge Repairs, Replacements

By Sarah Klein

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is shelling out $1.9 million for 10 bridge projects across the province to repair or replace the structures.

Indigenous and Municipal Relations Minister Eileen Clarke announced Wednesday the following bridges would be included:

• replacing the Nuisance Ground Bridge in the Municipality of Deloraine-Winchester – $19,000;

• replacing the Lake Audy Bridge in the Municipality of Harrison Park – $146,250;

• replacing the Zora Road Bridge in the Rural Municipality of Springfield – $565,000;

• repairing and upgrading the Southeast Gardiner Bridge in the Municipality of Two Borders – $55,370;

• replacing the Tugela walking bridge in the Village of Dunnottar – $39,760;

• repairing the Riverside Bridge in the Rural Municipality of Morris – $90,000;

• repairing the Road 40E Bridge in the Rural Municipality of St. Clements – $210,000;

• replacing the Harding South Bridge in the Rural Municipality of Wallace-Woodworth – $455,097;

• repairing the Whitehead Daly Centennial Bridge in the Rural Municipality of Whitehead – $127,650; and

• replacing the Road 100W Bridge in the Municipality of Clanwilliam-Erickson – $221,556.

The costs of the projects will be shared evenly between the province and local municipalities. Work on many of the bridges is already underway.

