Manitoba Spending $1.9M on Bridge Repairs, Replacements

By Sarah Klein
WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is shelling out $1.9 million for 10 bridge projects across the province to repair or replace the structures.
Indigenous and Municipal Relations Minister Eileen Clarke announced Wednesday the following bridges would be included:
• replacing the Nuisance Ground Bridge in the Municipality of Deloraine-Winchester – $19,000;
• replacing the Lake Audy Bridge in the Municipality of Harrison Park – $146,250;
• replacing the Zora Road Bridge in the Rural Municipality of Springfield – $565,000;
• repairing and upgrading the Southeast Gardiner Bridge in the Municipality of Two Borders – $55,370;
• replacing the Tugela walking bridge in the Village of Dunnottar – $39,760;
• repairing the Riverside Bridge in the Rural Municipality of Morris – $90,000;
• repairing the Road 40E Bridge in the Rural Municipality of St. Clements – $210,000;
• replacing the Harding South Bridge in the Rural Municipality of Wallace-Woodworth – $455,097;
• repairing the Whitehead Daly Centennial Bridge in the Rural Municipality of Whitehead – $127,650; and
• replacing the Road 100W Bridge in the Municipality of Clanwilliam-Erickson – $221,556.
The costs of the projects will be shared evenly between the province and local municipalities. Work on many of the bridges is already underway.