Skating Trail at The Forks Extends to Hugo Docks

WINNIPEG — The Red River Mutual Trail has been extended all the way down to Hugo Docks on the Assiniboine River.

Officials with The Forks say it’s the first time the trail has reached that length since 2014.

“We see how much people love to make use of the Red River Mutual Trail for everything from leisure and family activities to commuting to work on skates,” said Paul Jordan, CEO of The Forks North Portage Partnership.

“It’s great to see Winnipeggers excited about getting outside during these winter months, which is why we continue to push the trail as far as it can go.”

The trail spans a total of 5.2 kilometres and continues to grow based on Mother Nature’s elements.

For updated skating conditions, visit TheForks.com/skate or follow @RRMTrail on Twitter.

