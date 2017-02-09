Recruitment Fair Hoping to Draw Volunteers for Canada Summer Games

A volunteer blitz for the 2017 Canada Summer Games is taking over St. Vital Centre this weekend.

Organizers haven’t been seeing the number of volunteers sign up as they had hoped, but there’s still time to get help on board before the summer.

A volunteer recruitment fair on Saturday, February 11 will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the mall’s centre court.

The event will also celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Canada Games with a cake-cutting, mascot appearances and recruitment staff on hand to answer any questions.

The Games run July 28 to August 13, 2017.

